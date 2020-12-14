Shannon Marie Szelazek, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shannon Marie Szelazek, age 48, of Salem, died on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Summa Akron City Hospital.

She was born on December 12, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Victor and Mary Talley Szelazek.

Shannon was of the Catholic faith.

She had worked at both Universal Studios and Disney prior to working as a manager at Rite Aid Drug Stores for several years.

She enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved laughing and singing. She loved her family and spending time with her nieces and nephews. Mostly, Shannon loved being a mother and she was completely devoted to her young daughter, Victoria.

She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Szelazek; siblings, Victor (Leslie) Slezak of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, Cyndi (George) Midlick of Lake Milton, Ohio, Bob (Terri) Szelazek of Petersburg, Ohio, Ron Szelazek of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Stanley (Clayton) Szelazek of Florida; aunts, Peg Talley of New Philadelphia, Ohio, Carol (Tom) Friedman of Columbiana and Pat Downey of Youngstown and by her uncle, Charles Talley of Sweden. Also surviving are her beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

