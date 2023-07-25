SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Scott Alan Gostey, age 59, of Salem, formerly of Leetonia, died on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

He was born on August 14, 1963, in Salem, son of the late Richard and Gloria Roberts Gostey.

Scott graduated from Leetonia High School, Class of 1982 and worked for Worthington Industries and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.

Scott is survived by his Fiancé, Susan Pitts of Salem; sister, Kim (Bill) Garlough of Leetonia; his fiancé’s daughter, Michelle Pitts; two nephews, David (Donna) Garlough and Billy Garlough; a niece, Cathy (Kevin Silva) Shirey and several great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his fiancé’s son, Michael Pitts.

Per Scott’s wishes, no service will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

