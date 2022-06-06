STOW, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Mae Grove, age 81, of Stow, died on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at her home.

She was born on April 3, 1941, in Salem, daughter of the late John and Thelma Vignon Volpe.

Sandra had worked as a beautician but spent most of her time caring for her family as a homemaker.

She was a past member of the Robbins United Methodist Church, Washingtonville.

Her husband, James L. Grove, whom she married on January 10, 1960, preceded her in death on, September 30, 2001.

Sandra is survived by her two sons, David (Tricia) Grove of Stow and Bret (Janet) Grove of Dryden, Michigan; three granddaughters, Brandy (Ted) Troxell, Brittany (Dillon Gadowski) Grove and Nicole Grove and a sister-in-law, Rosemary Volpe.

She was preceded in death by her brother, David Volpe.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 12 Noon at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia, with Minister Bruce Rhodes officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday.

Burial will take place at Washingtonville Cemetery.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.