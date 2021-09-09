Sandra Anderson, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra “Sandy” Anderson, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, Warren.

She was born on July 19, 1942, in Bradford, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Donald and Maxine Helm Hoover.

Sandy was a graduate of Bradford Area High School in Bradford, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Lock Haven University, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and furthered her education at St. Bonaventure University.

Sandy had a passion for teaching and worked as a teacher for Howland Local Schools for 40 years.

She was a vibrant woman who had a strong faith in God, enjoyed cooking, reading, playing bridge and knitting but mostly, Sandy was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and attending her children’s sporting events. She enjoyed her retirement by wintering in Naples, Florida with the love of her life, Ed. She also thoroughly enjoyed her annual trips with her friends from high school, the “DDs”.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Edward Anderson, whom she married on December 16, 1967; two sons, Todd (Jill) Anderson of Howland and Scott “Caddy” Anderson of Cortland; son-in-law, Nick Hewko of Canfield; sister, Nancy (Rick) Elkins of Aurora, Colorado; sister-in-law, Ann (Lewis) Kirkpatrick of Warren, Pennsylvania; three grandsons, Nicholas, Alexander and Anthony “AJ” Hewko; two granddaughters, Grace and Julia Anderson and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws; daughter, Kristen Hewko; sister, Molly Hoover and infant grandson, Joseph Anderson.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Episcopal Church in Warren. A Memorial Mass will follow with Pastor Jeff Baker officiating at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to your preferred charity.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

