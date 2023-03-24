LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald “Ronnie” Rouse, age 77, of Leetonia, died with his family by his side, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital, Cleveland.

He was born on September 20, 1945, in Salem, a son of the late Ronald and Pauline Long Rouse.

Ronnie was a graduate of Leetonia High School and had worked as an all-around repairman for 23 years at General Motors Lordstown, retiring in 1990.

He had belonged to various social clubs and was an avid outdoorsman. Ronnie was a man of faith who enjoyed hunting, trapshooting, golfing, skydiving and was a car enthusiast. Mostly, Ronnie will be remembered as a family man.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Barnes Rouse, whom he married on August 12, 1967; two daughters, Stephanie (Lee) Fleischman of Leetonia, and Lisa ((Steve)) Rouse of Girard; a son, Brian (Chrissy) Rouse of Leetonia; sister, Marie (Tom) Russell of Leetonia, and a brother, Tom (Kathy) Rouse of Salem. Also surviving are three grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.

Ronnie was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia “Skip” DiBlasio, and a brother, Edward Rouse.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, at 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Cyndi Midlick officiating.

Donations may be made in Ronald’s memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 26, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.