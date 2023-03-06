CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Alan Bayus, age 67, of Rotonda West, Florida, formerly of Cortland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023, surrounded by his family after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on October 8, 1955, in Warren, a son of the late Andrew and Betty Summerlin Bayus.

Roger was a 1974 graduate of Champion High School.

He spent most of his life working in retail management with 22 years at K-mart on Parkman Road and another 18 years with Bed Bath and Beyond in Boardman.

Roger moved to the Sunshine State of Florida in 2018 after he retired.

In life, Roger was best known for his entertaining sense of humor and his bigger than life personality. He loved his family and friends immensely and treasured the moments he had with them. During his life, Roger enjoyed family gatherings in the back yard, events at Willow Lake and the annual Christmas Bayus family reunion. Some of the most memorable moments with Roger were shared at family weddings and vacationing in Myrtle Beach.

Things that made him happy were finding a good bargain, collecting antiques and a Vodka cocktail.

He is survived by his husband of 33 years, Richard Bell; his son, Kevin (Shirley) Bayus; grandchildren, Kevin and Emily Bayus, all of Warren, Ohio; his daughter, Amy (Fernando) Rivera; grandchildren, Sofia and Landon, all of Las Vegas, Nevada; his two remaining siblings, Donald and Michael (Betty) Bayus; many nieces and nephews and his two dogs, Max and Ruby.

He was preceded in death by his four sisters, Judith Delancey, Dorothy Almburg, Ruth Pinter and Carol Woodstock and by five brothers, David, Walter, Jack, Mark and Robert Bayus.

The family would like to thank Dr. Lee Anton, Dr. Steven Goldin, Dr. Sovi Joseph, Dr. Arsh Singh and the staff of Florida Cancer Specialists, Pastor Mikel Lagaras and the staff of Hospice of the Valley for their care of Roger.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. and on Monday, March 13, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road, NE, Warren, OH.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Mikel Lagaras officiating.

Burial will be at the Hillside Cemetery, Cortland.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.