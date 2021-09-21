Robert R. Pekkanen, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert R. Pekkanen, age 72, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Cortland, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Born June 30, 1949, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the middle son of the late William and Jennie Marttala Pekkanen, Bob lived most of his life in Ohio.

He graduated from Springfield Local High School in Springfield Township, Ohio and Case Tech University in Cleveland, Ohio. While at Case Bob was a member of the Case Rough Riders basketball team as well as the SAE national fraternity.

Upon graduation Bob moved to Cortland, Ohio and worked at Delphi Packard Electric in Warren, Ohio where he retired as a general supervisor in 2002.

Bob enjoyed playing golf, supporting his children’s activities and spending time with family and friends. Bob and Karen moved to The Villages in 2013 where Bob enjoyed bowling, golfing with friends and especially the many opportunities to play Texas hold’em poker.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Karen Cooney Pekkanen; son, Douglas (Mindy) Pekkanen of Marietta, Georgia; daughter, Julie (Bradley) Yanko of Chardon, Ohio and his granddaughters, Allison and Kelly Pekkanen and Cecelia and Sofia Yanko. Bob also leaves his brothers, William (Marilyn) Pekkanen and Ronald Pekkanen of Ohio.

Preceding Bob in death were his parents and infant son, Geoffrie.

The family will receive guests, Thursday, September 30 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Cortland, Ohio. A memorial mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend Carl Kish officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s honor to the Parkinson’s support group InMotion (beinmotion.org) or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Center.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia, Ohio. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.