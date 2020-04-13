Robert M. Linn, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. Linn, 70, of Washingtonville, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home following a long illness.

He was born on May 25, 1949 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Mearle and Mary Edith Stirling Linn and had lived in the area all of his life.

Mr. Linn had been employed as a welder at NRM in Leetonia and later at Specialty Fab in North Lima, retiring in 2011.

He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam War. He was a member of York Drexler Post 5532 VFW, Washingtonville.

His wife, Nancy Jean Tharp Linn, whom he married on February 26, 1972, preceded him in death on November 29, 2012.

Survivors include a son, Jason (Jennifer) Linn of Salem, Ohio; a daughter, Kelli Linn of Middlefield, Ohio; a sister, Joyce (Jack) Bruderly of Salem, Ohio and a nephew, Jeff Bruderly of Cortland.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held and burial will take place in Washingtonville Cemetery.

A Celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

