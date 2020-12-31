Robert “Lynn” Eskay, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Lynn” Eskay, 77, of Hilliard, Ohio, formerly of Leetonia, died on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center/James Cancer Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born on February 2, 1943, in Leetonia, Ohio.

He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1961. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Youngstown State University and later, a master’s degree in education administration from Westminster College.

On August 3, 1968, he married Mary Catherine Walsh and together they had one child, Mark (Carol).

For 30 years, Lynn worked as an elementary school teacher and principal in the Leetonia Village Schools, until his retirement in 1996. He then worked for Youngstown State University as a student-teacher supervisor.

He served as a member of the Ruritan National service club and was elected president, treasurer and Member of The Year. In addition, he served as a member of The Knights of Columbus service club.

He was also a very active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Leetonia, where he served on the church council, taught at St. Patrick’s School for one year and served as president of the Mission Society. He was particularly passionate about his service in St. Patrick’s Food Pantry. After moving to Hilliard in 2017, Robert and Mary became active members at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, in Hilliard.

Lynn was an avid gardener, was a life-long Cleveland Indians and Browns fan and loved to spend time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Eskay; his son, Mark (Carol) Eskay; two grandchildren, Evan and Elena Eskay and a sister, Carol (Anthony) Micco.

Lynn was predeceased in death by his parents, Francis Eskay, Constance Feyock and by a sister, Alice.

A private family memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Brendan’s Church in Hilliard, Ohio.

A public memorial Mass will be held at a later date, still to be determined, in late spring or early summer, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Leetonia.

Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Memorial donations may be made in Lynn’s name to Mount Calvary Cemetery, PO Box 93, Leetonia, OH 44431 or St. Patrick’s Food Pantry, 167 Main Street, Leetonia, OH 44431.

The Tidd Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Hillard, Ohio, assisted the family.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.