Robert L. Pegg, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Pegg, age 89 of Leetonia, died on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Hospice House, Poland.

He was born on September 7, 1931 in Madison Township, a son of the late Harry and Virgie Boyd Pegg.

Robert had worked as an electronic tech for N.R.M. Manufacturing.

He was a member of the Wood Carving Club in Salem. Besides woodworking, he enjoyed fishing, trains and was a huge Cleveland Brown fan.

His wife, Mary Roessler Pegg, whom he married on May 8, 1952, preceded him in death on June 2, 2015.

Robert is survived by a son, Richard E. Pegg of Leetonia and two daughters, Linda (Dan) Blythe of Salem and Patricia Brumbaugh of Poland. Also surviving are his 35 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Sue Entrikin; three sisters, Mary Vale, Della Harris and Nancy Stone and by three brothers, Harry W. Pegg, Floyd Pegg and Walter Pegg.

Private family services were held at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial took place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

