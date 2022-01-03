SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Vaughn Shinn, 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday January 2, 2022, with his family by his side.

Bob was born in Salem, Ohio on November 25, 1947 to the late Carl R. and Dorothy E. Tennyson Shinn and was a graduate of Salem High School.

Bob proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1965-1969 and fought for our freedom in the Vietnam war as part of the 9th Marine Amphibious Brigade.

After his service, Bob attended aviation school and worked as an aircraft mechanic then later worked as a pipeline mechanic at Columbia Gas Transmission, which he retired from.

Bob was a lifelong fan of The University of Notre Dame and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is survived by his wife Karen L. Shinn; daughter Melanie A. Shinn; son Michael R. Shinn; sister Barbara L. (Roger) Gallo; one granddaughter, two great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bob is preceded in death by his father Carl R. Shinn; mother Dorothy E. Shinn; daughter Marie A. Shinn; and sister, Marilyn K. (Jerry) Smith.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Leetonia, Ohio on Friday January 7, 2022 at 11:00am with Reverend Robert Edwards Officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Parish.

The family asks that masks be worn to the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

