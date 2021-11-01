Rita Jean Dattilio, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Jean Dattilio, 90, of the Park Vista Community, Youngstown, formerly of Leetonia, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Park Vista.

Mrs. Dattilio was born May 12, 1931 in Dungannon, Ohio, a daughter of the late Fred and Mabel Baughman McAllister.

Rita, along with her late husband, Tony, owned and operated Tony’s Village Pizza, Leetonia for many years.

Her husband, Anthony Patrick Dattilio, whom she married on March 21, 1952, preceded her in death on May 17, 2013.

Rita is survived by her three sons, David (Tammy) Greenamyer of Lexington, North Carolina, Terry L. (Stephanie) Dattilio of Canfield, Ohio, Michael A. (Cindy) Dattilio of Leetonia, Ohio; a daughter, Rebecca S. (Frank) Detchon of Leetonia, Ohio; ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, James L. Dattilio; two sisters, Catherine Lindesmith Binsley and Betty Smolira and three brothers, Jim McAllister, Chuck McAllister and Joe McAllister.

Services will be held at Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with the Reverend G. David Weikart officiating.

Interment will follow in the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Friends will be received at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home on Friday from 12 Noon until time of service at 2:00 p.m.

