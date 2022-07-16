LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca M. Perry, age 93, of Leetonia, passed away on Thursday evening, July 14, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Salem.

She was born on November 5, 1928, in Struthers, a daughter of the late William and Cora Royce Townsend.

Rebecca, affectionately known as Becky, had worked as a cook for the Leetonia School District for many years. After retiring, Becky worked part-time at the Leetonia Dairy Queen, which satisfied her ice cream addiction. She was a fantastic cook. She prepared many delicious meals and deserts for the people of Leetonia at Brian’s. People will always remember her homemade pizza and apple crisp.

She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Leetonia.

Becky’s life was centered around her family. Spending time with her family was one of Becky’s favorite joys. She enjoyed being a part of their lives and keeping up with the kids various activities and school. She loved decorating her home for the holidays for her children and grandchildren and preparing holiday meals. Becky was famous for two things, being married to Francie and her cooking. The first began on June 5, 1946, when she married Francis “Francie” A. Perry. The couple had a long happy life together, raising seven children, 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Becky is survived and will be deeply missed by her two daughters, Rebecca S. (Doug) Chuck of Salem and Bernadette Mellinger of Leetonia; three sons, Robert F. Perry of Leetonia, Brian W. (Michele) Perry of Boardman and Randall P. Perry of Columbiana; a sister, Cora Jean Briggs of Washingtonville and a daughter-in-law, Debbie Perry of Salem.

Francie preceded her in death on, April 9, 1999. Besides her husband, Becky was preceded in death by two sons, Joseph A. Perry and Jeffrey A. Perry and three sisters, Grace Brown, Lucille Perry and Thelma Andre.

Per her wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date.

Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.