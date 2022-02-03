LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Ray” J. Griggy, Jr., age 68, of Leetonia, died on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with his loving family by his side.

He was born on October 5, 1953, in Barberton, Ohio, a son of the late Raymond and Norma Jean Leskanic Griggy, Sr.

Ray was a graduate of Columbiana High School and had worked as a salesperson for Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. for 32 years.

Ray was a “motorhead”. He loved classic cars and NASCAR racing. He built several cars of his own and enjoyed going to car shows. Ray also loved spending time with his family and taking annual vacations with his wife.

He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 46 years, Karen Cramer Griggy, whom he married on September 13, 1975; son, Ray Griggy, III of Boardman; son-in-law, Mark R. Heddleson of Austintown; sister, Jean (Bob) Bott of Aurora, Ohio and a brother, Michael (Cathy) Griggy of Mogadore, Ohio. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Daniel Heddleson, Matthew Heddleson, Ray Griggy IV, Addison Griggy, and Sebastian Griggy.

Ray was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Ann Heddleson; father-in-law, Jack Cramer and two mothers-in-law, Ruth Cramer and Janett Barnes.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Services will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Oakdale Cemetery Chapel, with Pastor Sean Kelly officiating.

Ray will be laid to rest near his daughter, Lisa, at Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

Donations may be made in Ray’s memory to: Down Syndrome Association of the Valley, 945 Boardman Canfield Rd., Unit 12, Youngstown, OH. 44512, or online at dsav.org/donate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Friday, February 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.