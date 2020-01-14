Randall McGath, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall McGath, age 68, of Washingtonville, died on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Salem.

He was born on December 22, 1951 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, son of the late Willis and Jimmie Lou Caldwell McGath.

Randall had worked as an overhead crane operator with E.W. Bliss and Republic Steel.

Randall is survived by his wife, Kathryn Woods McGath, whom he married on December 29, 1973; two sons, Michael McGath of Leetonia and Joe (Terri) McGath of Washingtonville; a sister, Cheryl (Dave) Carnell of Georgia; three brothers, Mike (Pat) McGath of Leetonia, Glenn McGath of New Waterford and Jamie McGath of Youngstown; a granddaughter, Scarlett McGath and a grandson, Joe McGath.

Per the families wishes, no services will be held at this time.

Memorial donations may be made to an animal charity of the donor’s choice

Memorial donations may be made to an animal charity of the donor's choice

Arrangements handled by Family Care Services.



