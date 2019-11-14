Paul R. Smith, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul R. Smith, 93, of Salem, passed from this life peacefully, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, into his Heavenly home.

He was born on August 8, 1926 in Leetonia, Ohio, the son of the late George and Corrine Prettyman Smith.

He was a 1944 graduate of Leetonia High School and a member of the First Christian Church in Lisbon.

He proudly served his country as a United States Marine during WWII in the Pacific Theater.

He co-owned and operated the Smith-Patterson Potato Farm for many years. He also worked at Salem Sanitary in his younger years. Lastly, he worked for Salem Township as road maintenance supervisor until his retirement in 2005.

Paul was a hardworking husband and father who instilled his love of work and commitment to his sons. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to his family, neighbors and friends and is fondly remembered for all of his good deeds. His hobby truly was working on his beloved family farm.

He is survived by one brother, Bernard (Joann) Smith of Leetonia; his sons, Dr. Larry (Lois) Smith of Shelby, North Carolina and Lt. Col. (Ret.) Gerald (Cindy) Smith of Salem; a daughter, Corrina Smith of Salem; grandchildren, Stephen Smith of Shelby, North Carolina, Timothy (Michelle) Smith of Columbiana, Brian (Shana) Smith of Salem, Rebecca (Jason) Rynes of Libertyville, Illinois, Jackie (Scott) Richard of Watertown, New York, Scott (Brandee) Wright of Shelby, North Carolina and Skylynn Smith of Salem and 14 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, M. Margaret Smith, who passed away on October 22, 2019; infant sons, Wayne Smith and Bryan Smith; his brothers, Dale Smith and Donald Smith; one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter.

The family would like to thank Brookdale Salem for their loving care during these past two and a half years.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date for both Paul and Margaret.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, 225 East Washington Street, Lisbon, OH 44432.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

