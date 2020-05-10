Paul R. Sevenich, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul R. Sevenich, 81, of Leetonia, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Crandall Medical Center, Sebring.

Mr. Sevenich was born on October 6, 1938 in Salem, OH, a son of the late Karl and Josephine Wilson Sevenich and Ohio and lived in the area all of his life.

He was a graduate of Leetonia High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.

He had been employed as a mechanical engineer for various companies including Bliss, Butech Bliss, Wheeling Pitt, Crucible Steel and Weirton Steel.

He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He had also served on the Mount Calvary Cemetery Board for many years and enjoyed working at the cemetery on various projects.

He is survived by his two sons, Bryan (Ann) Sevenich of Columbiana and Shawn (Tracey) Sevenich of Leetonia; a brother, Francis W. (Marty) Sevenich of Leetonia; three grandsons, Ryan Sevenich, Robert Sevenich and Ian (Emily) Sevenich of Leetonia.

A funeral mass for Paul will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Reverend Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the family understands that several of Paul’s friends are unable to attend the mass and they ask instead for their prayers.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Calvary Cemetery Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.