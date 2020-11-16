Paul Francis Kenney, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Francis Kenney, age 89, of Canfield, formerly of both Greenford and Guilford Lake, died on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home.

He was born on June 9, 1931 in Woodworth, Ohio, a son of the late Luke and Madeline Mulhall Kenney.

Paul had worked as a machinist for both Wean United, Youngstown and retired from Fab-Tec, Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Paul enjoyed writing songs and poetry. He also enjoyed all types of sports, including golf and bowling as well as fishing and spending time on his boat at Guilford Lake. Mostly, Paul enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He was always the life of the party and was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

His wife, Helen “Elaine” Applegarth Kenney, whom he married on October 6, 1951, preceded him in death on, April 26, 2007.

Paul is survived by his two daughters, Marilyn (Alan) Wenger of Poland and Gail (Jeff) Davis of Greenwood, South Carolina; five sons, Mark (Heidi) Kenney of Columbiana, Terry (Tammy) Kenney of Columbiana, Michael (Susan) Kenney of Canfield, Kirk Kenney of Boise, Idaho and Patrick (Michele) Kenney of Rogers. Also surviving are 24 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by son, Paul Kenney; a grandson, Matthew Kenney and by six brothers, Ed, Joe, Don, Jim, Bob and Bill Kenney.

A private family Funeral Mass was held.

Burial was at Greenlawn Cemetery, Greenford.

Memorial donations may be made in Paul’s memory to Community Hospice, Salem or the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, Youngstown.

The family would like to thank the folks at The Inn at Ironwood and his personal caregiver, Michelle Poling.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

