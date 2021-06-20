Patrick Lee Bobby, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Surrounded by his family, Patrick Lee Bobby, 65, State Route 45, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown following a brief illness.

The son of the late Robert P. and Mary Kathleen (“Casey”) Murphy Bobby, Pat was born January 23, 1956, in Youngstown and had lived in Columbiana County his entire lifetime, growing up in the Bobbys’ Lower Elkton Road home outside Lisbon, where he, his siblings and neighborhood kids spent many hours swimming, ice skating and enjoying his mom’s homemade pizza.

Pat was the son every parent hoped to have, obedient, attentive, caring, helpful and loving, to not only his mom and dad, but to his siblings, aunts and uncles as they have aged and encountered illnesses and infirmities.

He was raised in the Catholic faith and was a 1975 graduate of Beaver Local High School where he was a wrestler.

Pat retired as a truck driver, having previously worked for Bel-Terr China Company and Columbiana Foundry.

Anyone who ever knew Pat used the words “nice” and “a good guy” to describe him his entire life. He treated everyone with kindness and decency, always with a big smile on his face and a twinkle in his turquoise-colored eyes. He loved camping and was well known to his fellow campers at the Salem/Lisbon KOA in Winona, where he had a permanent campsite.

Pat is survived by his wife, Nancy Weikart Bobby, whom he married May 29, 1999; four sons, Patrick Michael (Patty) Bobby of East Liverpool, Christopher (Sara) Bobby of Columbus, Rian (Randi) Bobby of Washingtonville and Billy DeCarlo of Hubbard; his stepchildren, Stefanne Bryan of Salem and Michael Bryan of Leetonia; a brother, Peter (Janet) Bobby of Salem and two sisters, Mary Kay (Walt) Tunnat of Franklin Square and Florence Eileen Bobby of Columbiana.

Also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Logan Michael Bobby, Casey James Bobby, Kaydon Lee Bobby, Noah Bobby, Brenden Bobby, Isabel Bluntschly, Piper Bluntschly, Korina DeCarlo, Isabella DeCarlo, Taylor Bryan, Jacob Bryan, Sabrina (Austyn) Wolford and Aaron (Britt) Wolford; great-grandchildren, Carson Wolford, Bentley DeNoon, Kinsley Schueller, as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia, with Pastor Kari Lankford, officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.