Patricia Jane Evans Wilson, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Jane Evans Wilson, 72, passed away Thursday morning, December 5, 2019 at Hospice House, Poland.

Mrs. Wilson was born November 24, 1947 in Salem, a daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy Stahl Evans and had lived in this area all of her life.

Patricia had been a register nurse for the former Hollander House and area home health care agencies including Home and Happiness and Sunrise.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leetonia.

Besides her family, she loved her dogs, crocheting, reading and playing Words with Friends.

Her husband, Lloyd P. Wilson, Sr., whom she married March 14, 1964, died May 28, 1992.

She is survived by her children, Lucretia Wilson and Lloyd Wilson, Jr. of Washingtonville, Christine (Jim) Grace of Rogers, Dorothy (Alan) Sanders of Parma; grandchildren, Michael, Timothy, Maverick, Brandy and Katherine Sanders, Jessica and Justin Schneider and great grandchildren, Isaiah Grace, Kendon Ingram, Scarlett Rose Anderson, Sarina, Charlotte, Kendrick and Kaleb Burtnett and Jada and Steven Schneider.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, William Evans and a niece, Laurie Evans.

A private family memorial service will be held and burial will be in Washingtonville Cemetery.

Professional services were handled by the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia

