ELKTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Baker, age 69, of Elkton, died on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon.

She was born on April 12, 1954, in Youngstown, daughter of the late John and Josephine Nuskievicz Sakoman.

Patricia had worked as an air traffic controller for Hopkins International Airport. She was a graduate of The Ohio State University and enjoyed fast cars and old-time rock and roll.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Wilson M. Baker, whom she married on December 29, 1980; a son, B. Keith Dunkel of Poland; a granddaughter, Sidney Dunkel of Poland and two stepsons, Bill Baker of Leetonia and Shane Baker of Delaware.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Brian Dunkel.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia and again for one hour prior to the funeral on Friday.

Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

