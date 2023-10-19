LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Moore, age 58, passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Mike was born on June 21, 1965, in East Orange, New Jersey, son of the late Thomas and Mildred Sullivan Moore.

He was a member of St. George Catholic Church.

He had worked as a salesperson for Dun and Bradstreet. Mike previously owned Wilms Landscaping in Franklin Square.

He was a graduate of West Virginia University and was an avid supporter of the sports there. He had been president of Crestview Athletic Boosters and was a long time youth soccer and baseball coach in the Leetonia area.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Dawn M. Gotschall Moore, whom he married on March 17, 1990; his three sons, Samuel T. Moore of Charlotte, North Carolina, Zachary W. (Emily) Moore of Camp Humphreys, South Korea and Daniel S. Moore of Leetonia; a grandson, Jackson T. Moore; two beloved grand-nephews, Nolan Beebout and Owen Beebout; his siblings, Patrick (Sandee) Moore of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Kathy (Tim) Robbins of Bridgewater, New Jersey and Maureen (Lenny) Garrity of Titusville, New Jersey; his in-laws and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from Noon – 2:30 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia, where a Celebration of Life will be follow at 2:30 p.m. with Father Jim Lang officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to any youth sports organization of the donor’s choice.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

