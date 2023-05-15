LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa L. McLean, age 52, of Lisbon, died on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at her home in Lisbon.

She was born on October 10, 1970, in Salem, the daughter of Janet Stallsmith Vogelhuber and the late Lawrence Darner.

Melissa had worked as a homemaker most of her life and had attended First Friends Church. She was a “Hippie” at heart who enjoyed shopping, painting, drawing, making jewelry, cooking and flower gardening. Mostly, Melissa enjoyed spending time on the beach and was happiest when she was with her beloved daughters and dog, Zeus.

She is survived by her three daughters, Caitlynn Woody of Canton, Madison Woody of Canfield and Mackenzie Woody of Leetonia; her “Third Twin”, Sarah Ewing of Canfield; her mother, Janet Stallsmith Vogelhuber of Bradenton, Florida; brother, Scott (Julie) Darner of Bradenton, Florida and a nephew, Zachary Darner of Bradenton, Florida.

The family will hold a private Celebration of Life services at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Columbiana County Humane Society, 1825 S Lincoln Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

