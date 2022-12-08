LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Max VanBuren, 73, of Lisbon, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

He was born June 3, 1949, in Tiffin, the son of Ralph and Leona Huston VanBuren.

After graduating from The Ohio State University and its College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. VanBuren served in the US Army as the Post Veterinarian at the Presidio of San Francisco.

He then returned to Ohio to a mixed practice in West Salem. In 1981 he moved to Columbiana County and founded Ohio Embryo Transfer Inc. Dr. VanBuren was a pioneering practitioner in embryo transfer in cattle and marketed frozen embryos throughout the world. In addition, he developed a herd of Holstein cattle, Burencrest Holsteins. In 1992 he founded Fairfield Animal Hospital in Columbiana where he practiced until his retirement in 2018.

He was a member of the East Fairfield United Methodist Church and Columbiana Rotary. He was a member and served on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Columbiana Chamber of Commerce, Columbiana County Humane Society, and Columbiana Meals on Wheels.

Through his practice, he provided numerous scholarships to students who were interested in studying medicine in the Columbiana, South Range and Crestview school districts. Dr. VanBuren had a real love of nature and concern for conservation and the environment. He was an avid duck hunter and truly enjoyed annual hunting trips to Saskatchewan with his dear friend, Chip Euliss. He raised and sold Certified Organic Grassfed Beef on the family farm. He also served on the Little Beaver Creek Wild and Scenic River Advisory Council.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Miller VanBuren, whom he married on March 22, 1970, his daughter, Jessica (Eric) VanBuren Curtis of Floyds Knobs, Indiana; three grandchildren, Natalie Curtis, Joshua Curtis, and Troy Curtis; and his close friends, Dan and Tracy Gallo.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Matthew VanBuren, in 1988.

Memorial services will be held at 12 Noon, Monday, December 12, 2022 at the East Fairfield United Methodist Church with the Reverend Lisa Courtwright officiating. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 12 Noon.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. (Alz.org)

The family would like to thank caregiver Patty Mayer and caregivers Josh Grate and Kathy Harmon of Legacy Christian Homecare. They also are appreciative of care provided by Salem Regional Medical Center, St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, and Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.