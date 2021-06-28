Mary Salvino, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Salvino, age 82, of Leetonia, died on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born on March 5, 1939, in Lisbon, daughter of the late John and Mary Roberts Horn.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Orlando Salvino, whom she married on January 28, 1961.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.