Mary Salvino, Leetonia, Ohio

Woods-Rettig Funeral Home

June 25, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Salvino, age 82, of Leetonia, died on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born on March 5, 1939, in Lisbon, daughter of the late John and Mary Roberts Horn.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Orlando Salvino, whom she married on January 28, 1961.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com