Mary Louise Hein, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Hein, 107, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

Mary was born on September 4, 1914 in Cleveland, daughter of the late John and Mary Liptak Lawrence.

Mary had worked as a cafeteria cook for Maple Heights High School in Cleveland for many years.

She was a member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church in Columbiana.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and going to the casino.

Her husband, Edwin H. Hein, whom she married on October 15, 1938, preceded her in death on December 29, 2011.

Mary is survived by her daughter-in-law, Deanna “DeeDee” Thomas of Leetonia; two grandchildren, Melinda (Jason) Plonski and Michael (Sarrah) Hein and four great-grandchildren, Braxton and Brooklyn Plonski and Anthony and Sophia Scarmack.

She was also preceded in death by her son, James R. Hein and her brothers, Paul Lawrence, Leslie Lawrence and Edward Lawrence.

Private services will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Columbiana Meals on Wheels, c/o 11 N. Main Street, Columbiana, OH 44408

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.