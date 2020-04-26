Mary Kathleen Alexander, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Together Forever” – Mary Kathleen Alexander, 101, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, Columbiana.

Mrs. Alexander was born on August 15, 1918 in Steubenville, Ohio, daughter of the late John and Mary King O’Dell and had lived in this area all of her life.

She was a homemaker and was a member of Robbins United Methodist Church where she had sang in the choir, was a former Sunday School Superintendent and taught Sunday School for 25 years. She had also been a grey lady at the former Salem Clinic and Salem Hospital.

Her husband, Harold Eugene Alexander, whom she married on June 12, 1937, preceded her in death on, November 8, 2007 after 70 years of marriage.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Donna J. Minehart of Columbiana; two sons, Harold E. (Kristy) Alexander, Jr. of Alliance and Kenneth J. Alexander of Salem; a step-brother, George Corl of Salem; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Vivian Jacobson, Eleanor Sposetta and Marie Hearn and a step-sister, June Zocolo.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, private family services will be held with Pastor Cyndi Midlick, of the church, officiating.

Burial will be in Washingtonville Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Robbins United Methodist Church, Washingtonville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.