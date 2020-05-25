Mary Ellen (Kay) Konczal, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Mahouski Thompson Konczal, age 91, of Sebring, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Crandall Medical Center, Sebring, from the COVID-19 virus.

She was born on February 8, 1929, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Catherine Nellis Kay.

Mary Ellen was raised in the Catholic church and had worked as a waitress at The Penn Grill in Salem.

She was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary, VFW and enjoyed the activities and trips at Copeland Oaks in Sebring. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Her husband, Adam Konczal, whom she married on June 22, 1989, preceded her in death on December 12, 2014.

Mary Ellen is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Mark) Sobek of Salem; son, Mike (Diana) Mahouski of Salem; two grandsons, Matt (Melissa) Mellott of Leetonia, and Michael (Marissah) Mahouski of Boardman; two granddaughters, Nicole Cleland of Boardman, and Mindy (Kelly Buehler) Mellott of Alliance; nine great-grandchildren, Alexa Mellott, Tyler Mellott, Peyton Mellott, Marissa Mellott, Ava Robinson, Maliah Mahouski, Elizabeth Buehler, Brian Buehler and Aaron Buehler. Also surviving are two great-great-grandchildren, Leah Smith and Craig Smith and two special nephews, Bill (Terri) Thompson and Frank (Jan) Thompson.

She was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Patrick Mahouski in 2016 and by a previous husband, Chuck Thompson.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia, where social distancing will be encouraged and mask protocol is suggested.

Services will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, 111 Summit St. Leetonia, Ohio, with Chaplain David Parry officiating.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Memorial donations may be made to the Oak Foundation at Copeland Oaks.

