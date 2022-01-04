LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Mary Ellen Ferry, age 83, of Leetonia, passed away on January 3, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on March 3, 1938, to the late Charles J. and Agnes Van Fossen Duncan.

She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph V. Ferry, her parents and a brother, Freddie Duncan.

She is survived by three children Debra (Donald) Adams, Cynthia Jackson and Claude “Steve” (Robin) Kidder; five siblings, Charles Duncan, Marjorie (Ernie) Ankeny, Ernest (Leona) Duncan, Glen Duncan, Paul W. Duncan; six grandchildren; four step grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Paul A. Duncan.

Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com