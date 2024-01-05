LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Ross, age 81, of Leetonia, passed away on Friday, December 29, 2023, at Hospice House, Poland.

She was born on September 18, 1942, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Ralph and Susan Altomare.

Mary was a homemaker and a lifetime member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. She was highly involved with the Mission Society at church, was a former principal of C.C.D. and was a member of the Rosary club.

Mary is survived by her husband, Patrick Ross, whom she married on June 10, 1967; son, Anthony (Ginger) Ross of Wintergarden, Florida; daughter, Deborah Ross of Leetonia; sister, Nancy Altomare of Leetonia; seven grandchildren, William, Michael, Amanda, Wendy, Katherine, Loreli and James and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Santa Wyss and two brothers, Lawrence “Larry” and John “Jack” Altomare.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia, with Father Joseph Ruggieri officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Mission Society of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 7 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.