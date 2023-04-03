SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. Gibson of Odenton, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, having lived a beautiful, fulfilling life.

Mary was born on January 4, 1943, to the late Elsie and John “Jack” Woods in Salem, Ohio. She grew up in a large and loving family in Leetonia, Ohio, attending Leetonia High School, then studying at The Ohio State University.

After college, Mary’s free spirit led her to New York City, where she worked for Delta Air Lines and traveled the world.

After moving to Washington, D.C. in 1964, Mary reconnected with John “Johnny” Gibson, whom she had known her whole life, having grown up across the park from him in Leetonia. They went on a horseback riding date near Rock Creek Park, fell in love and married at St. Mary’s Catholic Parish in Annapolis in August 1966. Johnny was the love of her life and she was the love of his. They were married for 52 long, happy years until Johnny passed away in 2018 on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, where they had retired from their family business, Gibson Electric Co., many years before.

Together, they were blessed with two children, welcoming Ann Michele to the family in 1969 and John Thomas in 1972. Mary had an incredible love for her children, raising them with Johnny in Clarksville, Maryland. She gave her children the greatest gifts of unconditional love, support, tenacity and grace. When Michele (Rich Reiter) and John (Becky Haight) married, Mary would say, “Now, I have four kids” and loved Rich and Becky as her own.

She was ecstatic to become “Nana” to three granddaughters, Lila, Betty and Sydney and one grandson, Sam. She loved them with all her heart. Mary was very active and never missed a chance to be with them, cheering them on at their special events and activities. What the grandkids loved most were the epic sleepovers at Nana’s house, where they would bake cookies, watch movies and enjoy each other’s company.

Mary also had a very special bond with her seven siblings, with whom she remained close her whole life. They looked up to her and loved being together. Each year, the sisters gathered for “Sisters’ Weekend”, where they would reconnect, reminisce and share belly laughs.

Mary was bigger than life to those who loved her and was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Mary loved her family above all else and was happiest when they were together.

She was grounded in her faith in our Lord and she had a special relationship with our Blessed Mother Mary, to whom she prayed daily.

With her bright eyes and smile that lit up any room, Mary was a joyful presence and embodied all that is good in this world. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Suzanne Holloway.

Mary is survived by her two loving children, Michele (Rich) Reiter and John (Becky) Gibson II; four grandchildren, Lila and Betty Gibson and Sydney and Sam Reiter; two brothers, John Woods and Tom (Debbie) Woods, both of Leetonia, Ohio; four sisters, Peggy (Gary) Pietras of Powder Springs, Georgia, Dodie (Mike) Nicotera of Salem, Ohio, Patty (Rick) Altomare and Bobbie (Andy) Billet, both of Leetonia, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Dennis Holloway of Leetonia, Ohio and many beloved nieces and nephews.

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, there will be a visitation from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, 111 Summit Street, Leetonia, OH 44431. Mass of the Resurrection will be offered at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish, 167 Main Street, Leetonia, OH 44431.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made, in memory of Mary A. Gibson, to the Heart and Vascular Institute at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, 10980 Grantchester Way, Office of Philanthropy, 7th floor, Columbia, MD 21044 (make checks payable to MedStar Health).

