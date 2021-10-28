Martin James Orr, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin James Orr “Marty Orr”, age 74, of Leetonia, died suddenly on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at his home in Leetonia.

He was born on March 10, 1947, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, son of the late Edward and Yolanda Nichols Orr.

Marty had worked in service and detail for Columbiana Buick Old’s for over 40 years and was still employed parttime.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era.

Marty was a life member of the York Drexler Post 5532 VFW, a Life Member of the American Legion Post 131, a member of the AMVETS Post 45 and was a past member of The 40 and 8.

He enjoyed old cars and trucks, Nascar, going to auctions and spending time with his family and friends in his beloved garage. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and was a huge Rolling Stones fan. One of his favorite things was attending his granddaughters’ athletic events.

Marty is survived by his wife, Karen DiRocco Orr, whom he married on July 13, 1980; two daughters, Melissa Baker of Leetonia and Nikki (Lance) Ritchie of Salem; three step daughters, Angie Smith-Henderson of Bluffton, South Carolina, Jodi Jane (Larry) Roberts of Negley and Amy Smith of Leetonia; a sister, Marcia (Larry) Duko of Leetonia and five grandchildren, Ashton, Madison, Ella, Hannah and Landry.

A private family funeral will be held at Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by the Salem Honor Guard.

Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

The family would like to invite all friends and family to join them at a time of remembrance on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the York Drexler Post 5532 VFW, Washingtonville.

Memorial donations may be made to the VFW, the American Cancer Society or to the Cri-Du-Shaw Research Foundation

