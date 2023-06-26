COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene H. Steiskal, age 83, of Columbiana, died on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Hampton Woods Nursing Center, Youngtown.

She was born on March 30, 1940, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Prokop Mogish.

Marlene was a 1958 graduate of Chaney High School and received her Master’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

She taught at various schools over the years, and retired in 2005 as a MRDD teacher from Fairhaven School in Niles.

Marlene enjoyed traveling, reading and following politics. Mostly, she loved spending time with her family and absolutely adored her grandchildren.

She is survived by her two sons, Jeff (Wendy) Steiskal of Leetonia and Rob (Lisa Cusano) Steiskal of New Waterford; sister, Patricia Mogish of Canfield and five grandchildren, Justin, Lindsey, Gavin, Madelyn and Alaina Steiskal.

Marlene was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Michael Mogish.

Per her wishes, no services will be held. Instead, memorial donations may be made in her memory to: Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.