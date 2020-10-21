Mark Douglas Peppel, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Douglas Peppel, 60 of Salem, died on Tuesday morning, October 20, 2020 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born on July 2, 1960 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Charles E. Peppel and the late Lynn (Altomare) Peppel and had lived in this area most of his life.

Mark graduated from Leetonia High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Mark’s career aspirations were cut short with the diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis in his mid-thirties. Mark made the best of a difficult and incurable disease for decades.

He enjoyed spending time with his mother in Florida during the winters and traveled the cribbage circuit, health permitting, with his mother, playing in card tournaments. His high IQ and wittiness entertained those around him constantly, from solving difficult square root equations in his head to reciting college mascots from Division II schools in remote areas across the USA, Mark had an upbeat personality despite his disease.

Mark was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Leetonia.

He is survived by his mother’s partner, Clarence Pleadwell; one son, Robert Peppel of East Liverpool; one brother, Michael (Melanie) Peppel of Sydney, Australia; three nephews, Michael, Jr, Maxwell, and Montgomery; two nieces, Marissa and Michaela. Also, he is survived by his long-term care provider, Diana Good and his team of caregivers throughout the years.

Mark was passionate about following college and professional sports, including watching an occasional taped rugby game from Australia. However, his favorite sport was horse racing, he kept close tabs on horse races around the globe via the internet.

Friends may attend graveside services at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. Social distancing and mask protocol will be in effect.

Arrangements were made by the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

