Marcella Keller, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcella Keller, age 93, of Leetonia, died on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at her residence in Leetonia.

She was born on July 2, 1928, in Salem, daughter of the late Lawrence and Stella Barnes Stokes.

Marcella had worked as a nurse’s aide for Essex of Salem and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing BINGO, making fudge and sneaking cake in the middle of the night. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Marcella is survived by her two daughters, Julie (David) Toot of Lisbon and Pamela (Wayne) Styen of Columbiana; two sons, Roy (Chris) Keller of Leetonia and Mark (Debra) Keller of Deltona, Florida; her granddaughter and caregiver, Missy Cooper of Leetonia, as well as ten other grandchildren. Also surviving are many great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Keller, Jr; five sisters, Betty Wurster, Wilma Bingham, Stella “Nicki” Stokes, Pauline Moore and Lorene Stokes; seven brothers, Donald, Wilbur, Harold, Lawrence, Russell, Earl Stokes, and Elmer Stokes, as well as two grandchildren.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

