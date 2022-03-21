LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maddalena “Lenna” Passi Guido passed peacefully surrounded by family at her home in Leetonia, Ohio, on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Lenna was born January 18, 1927, in Veroli, Italy, the eldest daughter of and Pio and Giuseppina (Anania) Passi.

Lenna moved to the United States in 1952 with her husband Paul Joseph Guido, a U.S. Army Veteran. She met Paul at the Berlitz School of Language in Rome, Italy, where they both were students. The couple later married in Rome, where they started a family before moving to Paul’s hometown of Leetonia. Lenna had an Italian family lineage that was well rooted and respected. She loved history and loved storytelling about her life in Italy and the United States. Part of Lenna’s upbringing in Italy was during the trauma of World War II. She also lost her mother at a young age and had to help care for her siblings. Time after time, Lenna overcame life obstacles with tenacity, a quality she instilled in her children and grandchildren. Lenna was generous, kind and hardworking. She was an excellent cook, loved sewing, loved traveling abroad and had a knack for gardening. Lenna retired from The Franklin Furniture Company in Columbiana, Ohio, where she worked as a master seamstress. After her retirement, Lenna enrolled in art classes at Kent State University in Salem, and soon after became a watercolor artist.

She is survived by a son, Giuseppe Giuseri (Augusta Lolli) of Amaseno, Italy; four daughters, Valerie Guido Bisgaard (Knud Bisgaard) of Copenhagen, Denmark; Misa Guido Koch of Salem; Paulette Guido Brookhart (Ron Brookhart) of Poland, and Anna Guido Rohrer of Cincinnati; eleven grandchildren; Paul Billet, Laura Billet, Stephanie Bisgaard, Andrea Brookhart, Melissa Bisgaard, Kellie Pendley, Madalyn Fairbanks, Jonathan Fairbanks, Jack Rohrer, Ivo Giuseri and Gianni Giuseri; fourteen great-grandchildren; Will, Layla, Ethan, Tyler, Chloe, Elodie, Dominic, Reagan, Isabelle, Samuele, Gianluca, Antonio, Lorenzo and Rocco; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lenna was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Joseph Guido, in 2002; her mother, her father and four siblings; Carlo Passi, Giovanni Passi, Susan Salvino Trombitas, Loretta Passi Mendola.

“She was the best mother and friend to us all,” said her children.

Her family would like to thank Dr’s. Marc and Mallory Ucchino for the kind and compassionate care they showed Lenna over the years and also Hospice of the Valley.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia, with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Lenna will be laid to rest with her husband at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Leetonia, and also in Italy.

Memorial donations may be made in Lenna’s memory to either the American Heart Association or the National Ataxia Foundation.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

