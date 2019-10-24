M. Margaret (Rowedda) Smith, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – M. Margaret (Rowedda) Smith, 94, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center and went home to be with her Lord and Savior.

She was born on August 8, 1925, in Jefferson, Ohio, daughter of the late Pearl (Rowedda) Yerace and Frank Rowedda and raised by Pearl and Larry Yerace.

She was a 1944 graduate of Leetonia High School and a member of the First Christian Church in Lisbon.

Margaret worked alongside her husband Paul on the Smith-Patterson Potato Farm for many years. She also worked at Mullins, Sparkle Market in Lisbon and was the Salem Township Clerk for many years.

Margaret was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all, always putting others first. She dearly loved spending time with her family and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She also enjoyed crocheting, reading, mowing the lawn and more recently, while at Brookdale Salem, she loved playing bingo and putting together jigsaw puzzles.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Paul R. Smith, whom she married on February 21, 1948; her sons, Dr. Larry (Lois) Smith of Shelby, North Carolina and Lt. Col. (Ret.) Gerald (Cindy) Smith of Salem; grandchildren, Stephen Smith of Shelby, North Carolina, Timothy (Michelle) Smith of Columbiana; Brian (Shana) Smith of Salem, Rebecca (Jason) Rynes of Libertyville, Illinois, Jackie (Scott) Richard of Watertown, New York and Scott (Brandee) Wright of Shelby, North Carolina and 14 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by infant sons, Wayne Smith and Bryan Smith; one sister, Winona Panuska; two brothers, Don Rowedda and Ed Rowedda; one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter.

The family would like to thank Brookdale Salem for their loving care during these past two and a half years.

No services will be held at this time according to her wishes.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, 225 East Washington Street, Lisbon, Ohio 44432.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

