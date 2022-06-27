COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynda “Winnie” Mills-Ward, age 61, of Columbiana, died on Friday, June 24, 2022, at her home in Columbiana.

She was born on September 8, 1960, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Bruce and Bette Bauman Mills.

Lynda had worked as a bartender for Bill’s Place in Austintown, the Washingtonville VFW, the Leetonia Eagles and was a cashier at Marathon in Columbiana.

She enjoyed crocheting, being out in the sun and being in the pool. The joy of Lynda’s life was her beloved granddaughter, Amelia.

Lynda is survived by her three children, Keith (Andrea) Mills of Washingtonville, Elizabeth Ward of Columbiana and Charles Ward II of Columbiana; her beloved granddaughter, Amelia Ann Mills and six siblings, Larry Mills, Lauralee (Thomas) Moomau, Lois Hart, Bruce (Pam) Mills, Brian (Sue) Mills and Lorraine Mills. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at the family home on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friends and family are asked to contact Keith or Elizabeth if additional information is needed.

Professional services have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

