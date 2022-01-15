LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda L. Hertel, 82, of Leetonia, died on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at her home in Leetonia.

She was born on February 20, 1939, in Salem, a daughter of the late Aaron and Mary Frances Johnson Morris.

Linda had worked as a clerk for Roose Drug Store and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where she was a former choir member.

She was a graduate of Leetonia High School, class of 1957 and was class valedictorian.

Linda enjoyed reading, traveling, vacationing and spending time with her family.

Linda is survived by her husband, W. Ray Hertel, whom she married on March 3, 1962; two sons, Jay A. Hertel of Rancho Palos Verdes, California and Mark E. Hertel of Portland, Oregon; a brother, Paul E. (Donna) Morris of Mission Viejo, California; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a “son,” Oscar Suescun.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Suzanne Knopp and a brother, Karl A. Morris.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia and on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Services will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia, with Pastor Kari Lankford, officiating.

The family requests anyone in attendance please wear a mask.

Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 29 Spruce Street, Leetonia, OH 44431 or Angel’s for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Family and friends may send condolences at familycareservices.com.