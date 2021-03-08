Lawrence A. “Larry” Darner, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence A. “Larry” Darner, age 79, of Leetonia, died on Friday, March 5, 2021 following injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Mr. Darner was born on June 24, 1941 in Salem, son of the late Lawrence and Marguerite Allen Darner and had lived in this area all of his life.

Larry had worked as a firefighter for the Salem Fire Department for 28 year. He had also been a firefighter when he was in the US Airforce.

He had attended First Christian Church of Salem.

Larry loved restoring cars and NASCAR, playing volleyball, sports, walking on the beach and was known for his sweet tooth loving all things chocolate.

He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Woody of Leetonia; son, Scott (Julie) Darner of Bradenton, Florida; two sisters, Judy Daugherty of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and Susan Darner of Westlake; three brothers, Ted (Sandi) Darner of Uniontown, Jeff (Robert Pearl) Darner of Avon and Brett (Velvet) Darner of Avon; four grandchildren, Caitlynn Woody, Madison Woody, Mackenzie Woody and Zachary Darner and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Private services will be held for the family with burial in Highland Memorial Park with military honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

