Larry Lee Dickson, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Lee Dickson, age 64, of Columbiana, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born on July 29, 1956, in Salem, son of James and Wanda Howells Dickson, Jr.

Larry was a 1974 graduate of Leetonia High School.

He worked for Quaker Manufacturing in Salem, W.M. Industries in Washingtonville, Lowry tool and Die in Salem and retired from Amtech Tool and Machine in on January 1, 2021. He taught Auto CAD education in the Salem School District, coached his daughters’ softball teams, was a life member of the Leetonia Sportsman Club and a member of the Greenford Ruritans.

Larry enjoyed spending time at camp and watching his grandchildren grow, laugh and play.

Larry is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Valentine Dickson, whom he married on January 4, 2012; two daughters, Nicole (Donnie) Karn of Westerville and Sara (Jonathan) Skowron of Poland; three stepchildren, Shane Blosser of Sebring, Jason (Heather) Sexton of Niles and Brianne (Bob) Lane of Struthers; three grandchildren, Donnie Karn, Lydia Skowron and Carter Skowron; four stepgrandchildren, Makayla (Czaz) Wade, Anthony Sexton, Austin Lane and Brooke Lane; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Lyam Wade and Adalyn Wade; his mother, Wanda Dickson of Columbiana; three sisters, Carolyn (Dennis) Falzetta of Salem, Pamela (Michael) DiRocco of Louisville and Lynne (Andy) Beech of Columbiana.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Alan Dickson and by his father, James Dickson, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Services will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 12:00 noon at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

The family requests that anyone who is not vaccinated please wear a mask.

Memorial donations may be made to Greenford Ruritans, PO Box 43 Greenford, Ohio 44422.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

