Kimberly S. Altomare, Carrollton, Ohio

CARROLLTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly S. Altomare, age 65, of Carrollton, died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia.

She was born on February 24, 1955, in Salem, a daughter of the late Edward and Irmgard Tunnat Altomare.

Kim never met a stranger and she loved everyone. She had a special love for her grandma “Mom” Emma Tunnat.

Kim also enjoyed collecting music boxes. Columbiana residents may remember the Kimberly Pool Hall that was owned and operated by her parents and affectionately named after Kim.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. John’s Villa in Carrollton for their years of compassionate care and friendship.

Kimberly is survived by her brother, Richard Altomare of Columbus; three nephews; one niece and a great-nephew.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Judith Hetherington and two nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held.

Kim will be laid to rest with her parents at Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Villa, 701 Crest Street NW, Carrollton, OH 44615.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kimberly S. Altomare, please visit our floral store.