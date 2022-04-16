CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth M. Mogish, age 71, of Canfield, formerly of Clearwater, Florida, died on Friday, April 15, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 28, 1950, in Youngstown, the son of the late Michael and Mary Prokop Mogish.

Ken was a 1968 graduate of Chaney High School and a 1972 graduate of Kent State University.

He was a standout athlete in both football and basketball and was inducted into the Chaney High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Ken had worked as a carpenter for Pinellas County Schools in Clearwater, Florida, for twenty-five years, retiring in 2018.

He had a strong Christian faith and loved his family.

Ken enjoyed taking long walks, watching sports and spending time with his friends in Clearwater, as well as his beloved dog, “Mickey”. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is survived by his two sisters, Marlene Mogish Steiskal of Columbiana and Patricia Mogish of Canfield, and by his two nephews, Jeff (Wendy) Steiskal of Leetonia and Rob Steiskal of New Waterford. Also surviving are his great-nieces and great-nephews, Madelyn, Lindsey, Gavin and Justin Steiskal.

No services will be held according to Ken’s wishes.

Donations may be made in Ken’s memory to: Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

