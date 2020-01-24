Kenneth E. Garlough, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth E. Garlough, age 77, of Leetonia, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh with his loving wife and family by his bedside.

Kenneth was born on June 10, 1942 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Walter and Lois Marshall Garlough.

He was a 1961 graduate of Leetonia High School.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, going on cruises, and traveling. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and his dog and cat.

He joined the Leetonia Fire Department volunteering for 38 years as a firefighter and EMT; 21 of which he served as Leetonia Chief. He worked as a press operator first at Salem Label and then 35 years at MPI Label, Sebring.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy McClish Garlough, whom he married on January 10, 1964; his two daughters, Lori A. (Fred) Rumsey and Lisa M. (Daryn) Unkefer; a son, Scott A. (Sarah) Garlough; his grandchildren Freddie (Carrie) Rumsey, Samantha (Todd) Hoebeke, Kaitlin and Jordan Rhoads; Daniel (Hailey) Garlough, Michael Garlough, and Cameron Unkefer; two great grandchildren, Keagan Garlough and Rylee Hoebeke; and five brothers, Glendon, Harry, Arthur, Larry, and Bill Garlough.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Kevin.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

