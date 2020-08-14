Karen S. Entrikin, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen S. Entrikin, age 66, of Leetonia, died on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Salem North Healthcare, Salem.

She was born on August 16, 1953 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of Robert Pegg and the late Mary Roessler Pegg.

Karen had attended Salem Bible Church and was currently living at Salem North Healthcare. While living there, she enjoyed participating in activities such as bingo and crafts. She loved the staff and formed a special relationship with one particular nurse, Vica. Karen also adored the staff at the Fresenius Kidney Care Salem and again formed a close relationship with Dr. Roy, Jen and Abby.

She enjoyed gardening and loved her little chiweenie “Princess”. Mostly, Karen will be remembered as a woman who was always looking out for others and putting others before herself.

Her husband, Kenneth Ray Entrikin, whom she married on October 30, 1981, preceded her in death on October 3, 2011.

Karen is survived by her father, Robert Pegg of Leetonia; daughter, Amanda S. Entrikin of Leetonia; son, Andy Ray Entrikin of Leetonia; two sisters, Linda (Dan) Blythe of Salem and Patricia Brumbaugh of Poland and by her brother, Richard E. Pegg of Leetonia.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

Donations may be made in Karen’s memory to: Fresenius Kidney Care Salem, 2345 E. Pershing Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 16, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

