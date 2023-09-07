LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen M. Kyser, age 75, of Leetonia, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on September 2, 1948, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Earl and Catherine Niles Heim.

Karen was a graduate of Boardman High School and had worked as a bartender for many years.

She was a devoted member of the Leetonia Eagles #1496, American Legion Post #131, and the Washingtonville VFW #5532.

She loved playing the pull tabs at the Eagles, playing euchre, and taking motorcycle rides with her late companion, Bob.

Karen is survived by her four children, Lisa (Joe) Woodle of Blairsville, Pennsylvania, Elizabeth (Jason Leigh) Devan of Columbiana, David Winters of Leetonia, and Rebecca (James) Winters of Howland. Also surviving are her eight beloved grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Robert “Bob” Franket.

A celebration of Karen’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to: Leetonia Eagles #1496, 248 Main St., Leetonia, OH. 44431.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com