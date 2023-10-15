CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kaleb A. Stockton, age 26, of Cortland, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, October 13, 2023, while camping with his mom and dad in Pennsylvania.

Kaleb was born on March 30, 1997, in Youngstown, Ohio. He bravely and fiercely fought a traumatic brain injury for the last 18 years and will live in the hearts of all that loved and knew him.

Before suffering his traumatic brain injury on October 15, 2005, Kaleb loved being a big brother to Blake and Gracey Stockton. He enjoyed teaching Blake how to ride a bicycle and dirt bike. His sister was his princess and he never minded sharing his stuffed animals with her. Kaleb enjoyed playing baseball, bowling, basketball and riding dirt bikes.

After Kaleb’s accident in 2005, Kaleb was an inspiration to many. His fight and will to survive his injuries inspired everyone that had the pleasure of meeting him. Kaleb never missed a cheer competition for his sister and even competed on Dream Team Promise special needs team alongside of her. If Blake was playing soccer, Kaleb was there in the stands, cheering him on in his Lakeview attire.

Kaleb’s family did everything for him and brought Kaleb everywhere with them. He even got to see the ocean and lay on the beach this past summer. Through Kaleb’s journey, the lives he touched has taught them perseverance, patience, and unconditional love.

Kaleb will forever be missed by his parents, Matt and Amy Stockton; his brother, Blake Stockton; his sister, Gracey Stockton; his maternal grandparents, Jim and Rhonda Caldwell; his paternal grandparents, Ronnie and Rosie Stockton; his uncle Kevin and aunt Kaye Caldwell, uncle Jason and aunt Kristie Caldwell, uncle Joe and aunt Darla Caldwell, uncle Chris and aunt Niki Gula, and many more family and friends.

Kaleb was greeted in heaven by his great grandparents and his lifelong family friends, Chris and Garrett Williams.

The Stockton family would like to thank the home health nurses along the way that truly played a huge role in keeping Kaleb healthy for so long. A special thank you to his nurse, Lindsey Morrison who has lovingly cared for Kaleb the last ten years and Hailey Root for always finding time to cover the bases.

The family would also like to thank the physicians at Cleveland Clinic for providing exceptional care to Kaleb as they tried to navigate the journey.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 pm at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Services will be held immediately after at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Cortland.

Memorial donations may be made in Kaleb’s memory to Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital for Rehabilitation, 2801 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Cleveland, OH 44104.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home in Leetonia.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Monday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.