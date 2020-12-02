Joseph M. Billet, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. Billet, 85, of Leetonia, died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on December 26, 1934 in Leetonia, a son of the late Anthony and Antoinette Mowry Billet

Mr. Billet was a graduate of Leetonia High School.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.

Joseph was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

He was a member of the Leetonia Athletic Hall of Fame, the Joe Williams Post #131 American Legion, Leetonia, the Knights of Columbus, Leetonia, the Leetonia Eagles and the Italian American Club, Leetonia.

His wife, Beverly Jean Gluckner, whom he married, April 26, 1958, preceded him in death on November 21, 2019.

He is survived by two sons, Andrew J. (Bobbie) Billet of Salem and Thomas V. (Katie) Billet of Alliance; his grandchildren, Joseph (Stephanie) Billet and their children, Henry and Bethany; Andrew (Bronwyn) Billet and their son, Bruce; Kelly (Dan) Bogunovich and their son, Daniel and Anna (Lucas) Strouble.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Anita Briden.

A private funeral service will be held at Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia with Father Robert Edwards Officiating.

Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may be made to the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Association or the St. Patrick Catholic Church Food Pantry.

