COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Joe” DiPanfilo, age 94, of Columbiana, died on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hospice House, Poland.

He was born on July 21, 1928, in Leetonia, son of the late Joseph and Anna Fiucci DiPanfilo.

Joe had worked as a Cupula Tender for Columbiana Foundry and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

His wife, Theresa R. DiPanfilo, whom he married on July 2, 1949, preceded him in death on, January 5, 2008.

Joe is survived by his two daughters, Cheri (Doug) Taylor of Salem and Christine Fish of Columbiana; a sister, Mary Altomare of San Diego, California; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Christopher) Calfee of Bradenton, Florida and Laura (Vince) DeGenaro of Pinckney, Michigan; two great-grandchildren, Taylor and Brandon Calfee and many nieces and nephews.

Per Joe’s wishes, no services will be held.

Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Memorial donations may be made to Mount Calvary Cemetery, .

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

