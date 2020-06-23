Joseph Allen Hall, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Allen Hall, Sr., age 83, formerly of Green Township, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center from complications due to COVID-19. Prior to going to the hospital, Joe had been a resident at Courtyard at Lexington in Salem.

Joe was born December 28, 1936 in Marion County, West Virginia. He was the son of the late Paul Milton Hall and the late Jean Haley Hall.

He was a 1955 graduate of Orville High School and a veteran of the United States Army.

Joe moved to the Mahoning Valley to work for The Standard Slag Company and then began his career at General Motors, Lordstown Complex in 1966, retiring in 1997.

Joe was a lifetime member of the NRA and the Leetonia Sportsman Club.

Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He enjoyed may hours in his garage building dune buggies and rail buggies out of VW’s and Corvairs, as well as working on many other projects. He very much enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s school and sports events. Joe especially loved and appreciated his wife for her love and care throughout their life together. He also loved and enjoyed their two Maltese companions, Sissy and Scout.

Joe is survived by his wife, Kathy Sheely Hall, whom he married on May 27, 2006. Other survivors include his children, Elizabeth Ann (David) Goerig of Leetonia, Joseph Allen (Veronica) Hall, Jr. of Leetonia and Jeanne Ann (Scott) Workinger of Westlake Village, California; his sister, Betty Bernstein of Graham, Washington; grandchildren, Jason Allen (Melissa) Goerig of Waxhaw, North Carolina, Valerie (Nicholas) D’Eramo of Columbus, Ohio, Emily Laurel Goerig of Leetonia, Phillip Goerig of Leetonia, Brandon Workinger of Westlake Village, California, Justin Workinger of Westlake Village, California, Joseph Dexter Hall of Leetonia and Abigail Hall of Leetonia; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Dexter and Logan Goerig, of Waxhaw, North Carolina; two brothers-in-law, Jerry (Lee) Sheely of Lisbon and Brian Sheely of Leetonia, as well as numerous nephews and a niece.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph Milton and Susanna Wilson Hall and Leonard Allen and Alice Anderson Haley, as well as a brother-in-law, Robert Bernstein.

Joe’s wife would like to express her sincere thanks to Joe’s caregivers for all the special care given to Joe at home and then at the Courtyard. Special thanks to Joe’s brother-in-law, Jerry, Jerry’s family, special caregiver and friend, Donna, neighbors and friends for their love, support and prayers during Joe’s extended illness.

To honor and respect his final wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Donations may be made in Joe’s memory to the Leetonia Sportsman Club, “Kids Day”.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 24, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.